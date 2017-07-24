Tough day on the field for WFC

Whitsunday FC women went down 9-0 on Saturday.

IT WAS a tough day on the field for the Whitsunday FC women at ladies day on Saturday.

Coach, Justin Bailey, said the women played a "difficult game” against the Mackay Wanderers though the team is beginning to work well together.

"We probably needed to focus more on playing the ball around the field using the space,” he said.

At the half-time siren the Whitsunday FC women were down five goals to nil.

Whitsunday FC women went down to the Wanderers 9-0. Peter Carruthers

The second half allowed the Wanderers to surge further ahead and the final score was nine goals nil.

However, Bailey said the score line did not at all reflect the effort of by the team.

"We certainly improved during the game. They got a couple of early goals in and that probably demoralised (the girls) a little bit,” he said.

"Toward the middle of the game the girls picked up and played much better together.”

The premier league team also played the Wanderers at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Following a good first half lead, Whitsunday FC went to the break with a two goals in front.

Premier league coach, Ben Smith, said the team stuck to their game plan by applying pressure to the mid-field and backs and forcing a turnover of possession.

Whitsunday FC Reserves went down 4-1 to the Rangers. Alison Langevad

But the team failed to capitalise when in control of the ball.

"We didn't keep possession good enough when winning it, which is something we have been struggling to do all year,” Smith said.

At the final siren the Wanderers succeeded in mounting a come back and took the win 5-3.

"Four of their goals came directly from dead ball situations, corner kicks, free kicks, and penalties, which is really frustrating and another recurring theme of our season.”

Smith said improved player turn out at training but needs to continue in order to iron out these kind of errors.

The Premier men's team currently shares fourth place on the Mackay and Regional Football Zone ladder with City Brothers FC, the two teams meet next week in Mackay in a must win clash.

The Whitsunday FC Reserve team met to of the table Mackay Rangers at the weekend.

Heading into the match the Reserves planned to play a defensive style game and taking advantage of counter attack scoring opportunities.

At the break the tactic was working and Whitsunday FC was only one goal down.

However a second half surge from the Rangers saw the one goal buffer extend by three goals.

The final score was 4-1 to the Rangers.