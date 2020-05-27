Tough start hasn’t broken spirits of new cafe owners

The Cafe Horseshoe Bay was only open for nine days before strict COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

NINE days after opening, COVID-19 restrictions hit and the team at Bowen’s newest business, The Cafe Horseshoe Bay, was forced to drastically change their plans.

The business was able to offer takeaway food and drinks for the last two months, and has just reopened to seat 10 dine-in customers at a time.

Many of Bowen’s cafes and restaurants have remained closed or only offer takeaway, making The Cafe Horseshoe Bay the go-to place for residents wanting to dine-in.

The uncertainty of the last few months has undoubtedly added pressure, however owners Jill and David Paddon said they were “surviving” as a result of support from the community.

Mrs Paddon said they were unable to receive any government assistance as theirs was a new business, which made things harder.

“David and I and the chef have been working such long hours but we’re all just doing what we can,” she said.

“Weekends we’re getting smashed, this weekend was great except for Saturday with the weather.

“We’re surviving, we’re just doing what we can. We’ve had so much support from the community, it’s been so great.”

Stage two of The Queensland Government’s Roadmap to easing restrictions, will allow restaurants to seat up to 20 people and will be rolled out on June 12.

Mrs Paddon said they were looking forward to the next stage of eased restrictions, and due to the open-air nature of the cafe, were applying to be allowed to seat more people.

“We’re open for 10 people at the moment and we’re going to apply to the government to allow us to have 35 people under the next stage,” she said.

“It really depends how your cafe is laid out, we have so many outdoor tables so hopefully we can.

“We’re getting through and we’re just really looking forward to the future.”