Tough tie for Premiers

STRIKE: Whitsunday Football Club's Reserves player, Dane Lillingstone in action during Saturday's game against the Lions.

SOCCER: A NAIL-biting game between the Premier Men's team and the Lions yesterday ended in a tied score of 2-2 for Whitsunday Football Club.

It looked like the boys had the game in the bag by the second half, but a quick bounce back from the Lions left them sharing the winning title.

Club manager and player, Anthony Nobilia, said the score was "fair".

"Perhaps we're a team who's slightly stronger towards the end," he said.

"I think some teams find that hard to deal with."

The team had a penalty awarded against them - a set-back in the game.

As for stand-out players, Mr Nobilia said Jayden Tween played an "excellent" game in the back line.

"He was pretty much everywhere and decisive when he needed to be," he said.

Joe Fletcher has been consistent with his efforts playing another impressive game in the back line.

"We're concentrating on playing as a team, and it's really showing how well we play together," Mr Nobilia said.

The Reserve Men's team were defeated with a score of 5-0. The women's team was also defeated, leaving with a score of 11-0.

This next weekend's game will be played in Mackay