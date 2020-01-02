Menu
Nick Kyrgios has expanded on the reasons behind his bushfire exhibition suggestion, which has taken off in the 24 hours since he posted it.
‘Tough to see’: Tennis champ pushes for charity match

by Murray Wenzel
2nd Jan 2020 6:27 PM

Tennis Australia has responded after Nick Kyrgios floated the idea of an exhibition tournament to raise funds for people affected by fires.

The governing body has told fans to "stay tuned" with some announcements expected in the near future with plans to help raise money for the bushfires.

Kyrgios took to social media on Wednesday night with the suggestion, which was met with widespread enthusiasm.

 

 

Kyrgios was also asked about the post on Thursday during a press conference ahead of the ATP Cup.

"The more exposure it gets I think we have the potential to do something pretty special there," Kyrgios told media.

"All the heartbreak this summer; it's pretty tragic what's going on, especially with my hometown, Canberra, being under a bit of smoke, the most hazardous smoke in the world at the moment. To see Canberra like that, it's pretty tough to see."

On Thursday morning Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the public should "stay tuned" for the announcement of a number of initiatives, beginning at the inaugural ATP Cup to be played between Sydney, Perth and Brisbane from Friday.

Many of the game's headline acts, including world No. 1 Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Novak Djokovic, are in Australia to play in the newly-minted teams event ahead of the year's first grand slam at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios prepares for the ATP Cup.
Last year Kyrgios, John Millman, Nadal and Milos Raonic played an exhibition match in Sydney in a Team Australia vs. Team World Fast4 format.

Australian ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said the Australian Open's status as one of the country's biggest events meant they had a platform to provide significant support.

"Christmas and the new year should be a happy time for these families and lots of these people are doing it pretty tough out there," he said. "So I think all of us feel like we would like to help in some way."

The deadly fires continue to burn across the country and Tiley said Tennis Australia "wanted to help these communities in a meaningful way".

"For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts," he said. "We … will announce a number of fund raising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks.

"Stay tuned for further announcements."

- with AAP

