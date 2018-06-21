Tour de Cure community raffle yields three worthy winners

EXCITEMENT was in the air at the Cruise Whitsundays terminal last week as Shona Russell and Janelle "Woody'' Eastwood drew their raffle winners for the 2018 Tour de Cure.

Cycling 1110kms and bringing the Tour de Cure to their home towns of Proserpine and Airlie Beach was just part of what these two Whitsunday women had done in the name of cancer treatment and research.

Over the past few months they have also sold 4600 of a possible 5000 raffle tickets to raise money for the cause.

The first name to be drawn from the barrel by Cruise Whitsundays general manager Gary Kilby on Friday was that of Airlie Beach Race Week founder Don Algie.

Also the founding father of Australia's Hog's Breath chain, the "Boss Hog'' was thrilled to win the major prize of $10,000 cash, but happy to donate much of the money back.

"Apart from $15 in Lotto I have never won anything before but I'm always happy to support these things,” he said.

Second prize of an $8000 five-night bareboat charter, donated and drawn by Charter Yachts Australia's Annie Judd, went to Heather Batrick.

Well known throughout the region for her cyclone recovery work with Volunteer Whitsundays, Heather bought the raffle ticket for a very personal reason.

"It's a great cause and very close to home,” she said. "My Dad was taken by cancer and others in my family.”

Third prize of a $690 accommodation package at the Whitsundays' Pinnacles Resort, drawn by Senior Constable Timothy Farran of the Whitsunday Water Police, was won by Mike Limon, who bought his ticket at the Tour de Cure community dinner in Cairns.

For Shona and Woody stories like these are a continuation of the many they encounter on the tour each year.

Proserpine and Bowen hospitals received donations of $10,000 each from the 2018 Tour de Cure

and a total of $22,500 was raised by the raffle, contributing to a grand overall total of about $42,000.

Donations to Woody and Shona's 2018 fundraising efforts can still be made by direct transfer.

For more information visit their Facebook page.