Tour de Cure hotel on wheels auctioned to the highest bidder

ON TOUR: Marianne Cailleri and Michael Camilleri with their own personal caravan they've temporarily borrowed to the 2018 Tour de Cure.

OWNERS of Jayco Mackay, Marianne Camilleri and Michael Camilleri generously donated their personal pristine caravan, to be auctioned off each night of the tour to weary riders.

On Friday night the van sold for $1100 and the owners hope to keep up the trend going to raise at least $10,000 by the tour's end.

"Tempur donated a custom-fit mattress to see that the van is auctioned for as much as possible and that the riders who win the van have a sound night's sleep,” Mrs Camilleri said.

The generous couple blindly went into the tour offering up their time, sparkling caravan and Landcruiser in the name of charity and in the hope of curing cancer.

"We hadn't really heard of it before, it's only when you get involved that you realise how much effort these guys put in and how much money they raise.”

Volunteers for the 2018 Tour de Cure Marianne Camilleri, Loretta Rudkins and Amanda Sheridan. Tamera Francis

Volunteers Loretta Rudkins and Amanda Sheridan will travel with the Camilleris across the ten days of the tour.

Ms Rudkins has experience as a sport therapist and put her hat in the ring to volunteer for this year's tour after her aunty had volunteered every year since Loretta's father died of cancer six years ago.

"It's such an amazing cause it's something I never heard of and they've raised so much money and helped with so many breakthroughs,” Ms Rudkins said.

"It's only day two, but I'm really enjoying it.”

For sports therapist Ms Sheridan 2018's tour is her second as a volunteer and her husband's fourth as a rider.

"I've come along to look after all their bodies and aches and pains, in the afternoon we set-up a recovery area and do a lot of stretching and massage,” she said.