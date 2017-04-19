Tour de Cure stars bring us the national spotlight

WHILE Janelle Eastwood wasn't able to complete Tour de Cure, she achieved the next best thing - national TV coverage.

Sunrise presenter James Tobin gave a shout out to Ms Eastwood and Shona Russell on Good Friday for raising money toward the cause and also put the spotlight on the Whitsunday community which managed to contribute to the cause despite Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Eastwood said the coverage blew her away.

"To watch it on TV was very emotional because we were stuck up here injured, but we were very proud of the fact we had been able to achieve what we set out to achieve,” she said.

"They really did make a big thing about the Whitsundays and having been through the cyclone they gave us a really good plug, better than we would have gotten without an accident and cyclone.”

Still recovering from a broken Pelvis due to a bike accident earlier this year, Ms Eastwood predicts it would be at least a month before she could get back on a bike seat, let alone ride long distances.

However, she does intend to support the cause for a fourth consecutive year next time around.

"We will put our names down for the next Tour De Cure, we don't know where that is yet but we are always blown away by the generosity of this small community and how they get behind us,” she said.

Shona and Janelle will keep fundraising until June, and any individual or business is welcome to donate by getting in touch via the Whitsunday Tour de Cure website.