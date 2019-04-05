Tour de Cure takes a 'Seaside' Dachshund Dash

FUN EVENT: Janelle "Woody” Eastwood, Meriya Robertson, Ryder Claery, Nelson Malady, Noah and Piper Farrow, Melody Flynn and Shona Russell, along with dogs Hunter and Cookie are looking forward to the Seaside Dachshund Dash for Tour de Cure.

THESE days Janelle "Woody” Eastwood and Shona Russell are mostly recognisable through flashes of lycra and whirring bicycle wheels as they train on the Whitsunday roads for the coming Tour de Cure.

On Saturday, April 27, however, they'll be taking a different track.

Woody and Shona are inviting the community to join them dressed for a night at the races at the Whitsunday Sailing Club in aid of the cause they hold dear.

The ladies are promising these won't be any old races - in fact it's a Seaside Dachshund Dash.

Inspired by the successful Dachshund Dash at the 2018 Proserpine State School fete, this will be a night to remember and a chance to raise vital funds for cancer research.

"We've already got our raffle going but we really wanted to reach a wider audience and invite more of the community to bring their families along,” Woody said.

"The Dachshund Dash was such a hit at the school we were thrilled when they graciously said we could run with the idea.”

Proserpine State School principal Rob Templeton said he was pleased to share the Dachshund Dash with the Whitsunday Sailing Club and committed that 10 per cent of the profits from its second running at the August school fete would also be donated to Tour de Cure.

"Having a Seaside Dachshund Dash in a place like Airlie Beach is going to make a unique event even more unique,” he said.

"The school's P and C is proud to be associated with the event and especially for such a cause.”

In previous years the Whitsundays' Tour de Cure fundraisers have been cocktail-style events with a higher cover charge, but this year's tickets are just $25 per adult, with entry for children free.

"It's been a tough couple of years for the Whitsundays so we think this will be a great, fun thing for everybody to be involved in and a night out for the family in a relaxed atmosphere,” Shona said.

Whitsunday Sailing Club venue manager Stacy Harvey said the club was the ideal host for an such an event.

"We've got a great big lawn, we'll have a bar open for the adults, a jumping castle and face painting for the kids, food stalls, live music from Sweet Alibi, and the races will be very entertaining to watch,” she said.

"We'll also have Fashions on the Field as a good excuse for everyone to get dressed up, which is something we don't do often enough.”

To ensure it inspires some stiff competition, prizes will be awarded for the best dressed adult and child.

An auction will also run throughout the night, with items such as berthing at Abell Point Marina, a getaway on Daydream Island and tours with Cruise Whitsundays, SV Whitehaven and Red Cat Adventures all up for grabs.

Anyone with a dachshund to race, a prize to donate or simply wanting to buy raffle tickets is asked to contact Woody on 0409 461 371 or Shona on 0419 439 919.

Tickets to the Seaside Dachshund Dash are available from today via www.whitsundaytickets .com.au.

For more visit Facebook .com/woodyandshona.