Tour de tri club braves rain

WEATHER STOPS RIDE: Tour de tri over the weekend in the Whitsundays.

WEATHER STOPS RIDE: Tour de tri over the weekend in the Whitsundays.

UNFORTUNATELY for the Whitsunday Triathlon Club, the inaugural "Tour de tri club” was affected by the weekend's rainfall so the 19 riders only got one day on the bitumen out of three.

Tour de tri club is a three stage organised bunch ride held over three days. It is a group ride designed for athletes of all levels with nobody left behind.

Stage one kicked off on Good Friday; a 100km stage with a coffee break at the halfway point at Dingo Beach.

Beginning the ride at the Airlie Beach Lagoon, the weather had cleared to produce a sunny morning with perfect conditions for riding.

The 19 club members completed the ride to the halfway point at Dingo Beach where Roslyne Tebbatt prepared refreshments for the cyclists.

After the energy stocks were replenished, the group set about making the return trip back to Airlie Beach.

The group of riders held strong, leaving no club member behind and completed the ride with the peloton intact.

Sadly for stage two and three across Easter Saturday and Easter Monday it was too unsafe with rain and gusts of wind so members enjoyed breakfast together instead.