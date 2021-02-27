Menu
A farming stalwart dies at 94 years old.
Rural

Tourism and pastoral pioneer dies

27th Feb 2021 11:47 AM
AUSTRALIAN pastoralist and tourism pioneer Peter Severin has died at 94 years old.

In a statement released Saturday, his family said it was with "profound sadness" that they shared their loss.

"He was a true gentleman, devoted son, loving husband and proud father," the statement read.

"He was a leader and pioneer in both the pastoral and tourism industries.

"Pete passed away peacefully in his 94th year, surrounded by those he loved, and those that loved him, at Curtin Springs Station, his home for over 65 years."

A service will be held in Alice Springs in the near future.

Mr Severin arrived in Curtin Springs with his wife Dawn and son Ashley in 1956, along with 1500 head of cattle.

In that year, the station had just six visitors but a short time later tourists started heading to the nearby Uluru and the station began serving "endless batches of scones and cups of tea".

