Tourism award is history in the making for this town

A COLLINSVILLE organisation has made history by becoming the first from the region to be a finalist at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The Collinsville Community Association (CCA) was a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group category.

Known in the region for their organisation of events and services, as well as their community engagement programs, CCA service co-ordinator Heather Brown said she 'was blown away' to make it to the finals.

"We were just ecstatic to see that we had been nominated, let alone a finalist," she said.

"When we were told that we were the first Collinsville organisation to ever be a finalist, it really cemented how good of a feeling it was."

Ms Brown said the CCA is a crucial part of driving tourists to the region with the organisation of events such as ANZAC Day, Australia Day and contributing to the organisation of the Pit Pony Festival.

Most recently the CCA worked to organise the wildly successful 100 years of mining celebration.

"It feels good to be recognised on a large scale," Ms Brown said.

"It's not only the event management, but it's also making sure that services are coming to the region."

With the rise of tourism in the Collinsville region, as well as an increased amount of accommodation and attractions, Ms Brown said she would like to see more businesses from the town win awards in the future.

She said it would be great to see other groups be inspired to take their organisations to the 'next level.'

"There's a lot of potential from Collinsville and we've seen more of that come in the last 12 months," she said.

"The CCA played a part in getting the No. 1 Mine up and running again, and that's something we think will continue to draw tourists in.

"I really hope that seeing us as the first Collinsville group to get an award will inspire more groups next year to get behind it.

"The more people we have even nominated, Collinsville has a much better chance of being noticed. So I say the more the merrier."