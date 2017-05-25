Tourism ball heads to Whitsundays

FOR the first time ever, the Australian adventure tourism industry's night of nights is headed to the Whitsundays.

Tickets are now on sale for the 11th annual Adventure Queensland Ball to be held on September 1 at Paradise Cove Resort.

More than 100 adventure tourism operators from as far afield as Sydney, Melbourne Darwin and Pert, are expected to make their way to Airlie Beach for the event.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO, Craig Turner, said it was a "pleasure" to host such a significant event in the Whitsundays.

"The Whitsundays has a lot of Youth and Adventure accommodation options and overnight boat trips to offer the youth and adventure segment as well as a raft of tours and trips that go into the complete package offered here," he said.

"This is a chance for that industry to get together, network and have some fun. It will also be a good chance to showcase our region, our accommodation providers and restaurants that weekend as we host tourism operators from all over Australia."

Members and non-members of Adventure Queensland (AQ), which represents operators in the backpacking, youth and adventure segment, are welcome to attend.

Money raised on the evening will go towards marketing AQ and lobbying government on behalf of the industry.

AQ president Juanita Bloomfield said everyone was looking forward to coming to the Whitsundays for the ball which had only previously been held in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Cairns and Noosa.

"The annual Adventure Queensland Ball is a popular event for the adventure youth tourism industry. It will be great to see this region get together as one and host nationwide key travel industry representatives to make sure no one forgets what an amazing place the Whitsundays is," she said.

"We felt that it was the perfect time to be assisting this great region for it to show off its many and varied attractions. The AQ Board would like to thank Paradise Cove Resort, Red Cat Adventures, Ocean Rafting, Big Fury, Mama Africa's, Down Under Bar and Tourism Whitsundays for their participation and help in making this event one to be remembered."

A maximum of 150 tickets are on sale this year and can be purchased via www.queenslandtickets.com.au/event/adventurequeenslandannualball2017-5003