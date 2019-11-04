Tourism body makes major backflip on shark control

IN A major backflip, Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler has signed an open letter to reinstate a shark control program in the Great Barrier Reef.

In December 2018, the Courier Mail obtained emails from Tash Wheeler to Tourism Minister Kate Jones, arguing for the removal of drumlines in the harbour due to negative media attention.

But now, the tourism leader’s signature is on a letter asking for nonlethal shark control program to be implemented.

“This could include smart drum lines, deterrent devices, aerial surveillance and barriers. It is worth noting that the Whitsundays, where the recent incidents have occurred, never had permanent drumlines installed,” the letter said.

“Nevertheless, as part of the Tribunal’s transition process, we see no impediment to the state government reinstalling drum lines that have been removed in other areas recently, while working with experts on place-based trials of alternatives. Long term solutions will require a clearer understanding of shark movements and detailed analysis of the recent incidents.

“Based on this knowledge, we will be in a better position to determine what measures can be taken to mitigate further risks in the diverse locations across our marine environment in the longer term. Guided by new scientific evidence, the industry is keen to work with government to implement improved and innovative management tools that can achieve better outcomes.”

The letter, which is also signed by Tourism Tropical North Queensland’s Mark Olsen and Queensland Tourism Industry Council Daniel Gschwind, states the groups do not support the proposition of the Federal legislation governing the management of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park should be amended.

“It is an unnecessary step to achieve the outcomes that are sought by both industry and we would suggest, by the community. At the same time, we encourage the Queensland Government to reinstate previous shark control programs as required and as permitted under current legislation and by the relevant permits issued by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA).

“The adverse implication of changing the GBRMPA Act could be far reaching and may have a detrimental bearing on the GBR’s status as a World Heritage Area.”

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the Tourism Minister Kate Jones had been in contact with Tourism Whitsunday and gave them a guarantee she would look at their proposal.

However, Mrs Gilbert said the GBRMPA was under the Federal Government’s protection so it would need to be involved in finding a solution.