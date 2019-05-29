Tourism industry supports important cause

THE Airlie Beach tourism industry has banded together for cause.

Magnums hosted its first Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on May 23 backed by local tourism businesses.

Raising a total of $1700 for those affected by cancers and to help find a cure, Fish D'vine and Tourism Whitsundays were major sponsors of the event with more than 10 other local tourism businesses backing the fundraiser.

More than 10 sponsors supported the Magnums Australia's Biggest Morning Tea held on Thursday, May 23. Tolita Dukes

Magnums admin and event organiser Julie Young said she was blown away by the response to the event and the generosity of those who took part in the morning tea, with more than 60 attending.

"It was really good to see so many local businesses and tour operators come together and make this such a successful event,” Ms Young said.

"We have a brilliant community here in the Whitsundays and it was awesome to see so many people get behind and support this cause.”

Tolita Dukes and Sharon Smallwood supporting the Magnums 2019 Australia's Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser on Thursday, May 23. Shannen McDonald

Pink was the colour of the day, with an array of morning tea goers donning pink outfits.

Local auctioneer Paul Skinner using his persuasive skills to auction off two major prizes.