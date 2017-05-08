Tourism operators still ramping up at Shute Harbour

SHUTE Harbour has not been shut down completely.

Salty Dog, Island Transfers and Scamper are still operating from the commercial boat ramp despite the harbour being closed for public use.

Salty Dog Sea Kayaking operator Neill Kennedy said it was important to get the message across that they were still running seven days a week.

"There is certainly a need to tell people we are here, there is a lot of publicity that Shute Harbour has been shut down completely," he said.

"It's a constant effort to keep reminding our clients that we are still running as usual and have access to the water unimpeded, all we need is good weather."

Tourist operators have used the facility for three and a half weeks following minor repair work and road clearance work required directly after Cyclone Debbie struck.

Island Transfers operator Phil Syme said it was business as normal since Whitsunday Regional Council approved Shute Harbour for commercial use on April 12.

"We are doing everything we were before-hand with the same times and same destinations," he said.

"The only thing that changed is we are running from the ramp instead of the jetty."

Scamper co-owner Sandy Pavey said there were still a lot of outdoor adventures and national parks open for their clients.

"Everything will be back to normal once Whitehaven Beach opens up because it is the most popular one," she said.

"People can still go camping and some walks should be open at South Molle by the end of this week."