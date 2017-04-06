Tourism sets sail again in Whitsundays

Tourists are returning to Whitehaven Beach following Cyclone Debbie through operators like True Blue Sailing.

AS TOURISM in the Whitsundays slowly gets back on its feet, visitors are showing that they are not being scared off in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie

A snap recently taken at Whitehaven Beach shows some smiling backpackers on a True Blue Sailing charter with the Whitsunday Islands National Park sign.

James Spicer, sales manager for Explore Whitsundays, said their charter boats were open for business after re-opening last Saturday.

"International travellers are still arriving on mass and loving it,” he said.

"It's to the crew and staff behind the scenes who have made this possible, working non stop without power or water, limited food, tired and almost broken.

"To be running tours as normal within day of one of the largest storms in history, shows the passion this little town with a big heart has for this destination.

"This has brought this town together more than ever before.”

While Mr Spicer said he understood not every business in the Whitsundays is ready to re-open yet, he said any shut downs had a chain effect on others businesses around the world.

"From food provisioning and bus transfer companies to travel agents and airlines - if we stop they stop,” he said.

"It's been challenging, there's no denying that. There's a lot of issues still but we're quite a resourceful industry. It's also not just the backpacker market, it's also the deluxe market where we're seeing people return.”

Mr Spicer said with around 50,000 people a year taken on their charter boats re-opening was about keeping the industry moving.

"Some people have been planning their trips for months and saving money for years, we have to make sure they see as much as they can,” he said.

"I think at the end of this we're going to have a much more vibrant and luscious industry.”

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Craig Turner said over the past week Tourism Whitsundays has been in continual contact with Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council's CEO Daniel Gschwind.

"We have been talking through strategies and ensuring we have all possible human and financial resources available to ensure that, once the power is reinstated, the Whitsundays can welcome visitors to what is still a very beautiful part of the world,” he said.

"I think the word resilient is often overused, however, we are an extremely resilient industry and I'm certain if we collectively work together, we will bounce back within a relatively short period and will again deliver world-class holidays for those visitors who will choose the Whitsundays as their holiday destination.

"Once power's been restored to the majority of the region, we will ensure the message of the Whitsundays being 'open for business' is spread far and wide.”