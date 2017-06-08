Tourism spending hits Whitsunday record

WELCOME BACK: Tourism industry stakeholders in collaboration with Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism and Events Queensland launch the 'Welcome Back' national ad campaign from Whitehaven Beach.

INTERNATIONAL visitors have spent more money than ever in the Whitsundays according to Tourism Australia.

In the year ending March 31, 2017, visitors from overseas spent a record $214.9 million.

The figure is the highest on record and is up 6.8% on the same period from the previous year, bringing hope to the tourism-dependent region following Cyclone Debbie.

Overall the total visitation to the Whitsundays was 243,000, up 10% year-on-year.

A total of 237,000 of these visitors were holidaymakers (up 11.6%).

All of the region's top international markets except one were up, with only visitors from the United States down on the same period last year.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the figures were welcome news for the region.

"Tourism numbers are important of course but it's their expenditure while here that really gives a boost to the industry and, indeed, the whole community," he said.

"One in four jobs in the Whitsundays is in tourism, plus there are all the other industries that exist because of tourism - the marine industry for example - so a record figure such as this is great news for everyone.

"Total visitor nights per person is also up by 12.6% for holidaymakers - to a total of 1.25m nights for the year - which is also great news and is a good sign for the region."

The Whitsundays' top markets were all up with the UK up 9.3%, Germany up 1%, China up 30%, Scandinavia up 24%, New Zealand up 31.5 %, France up 23.4% and Japan up 59.5%.