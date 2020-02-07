Menu
James Cook University aquatic scientist Jordan Iles, right, shows Victoria Rival De Bouville from Southern Cross Sailing how to take a water sample as part of a citizen science partnership between in the Whitsunday tourism industry and researchers.
James Cook University aquatic scientist Jordan Iles, right, shows Victoria Rival De Bouville from Southern Cross Sailing how to take a water sample as part of a citizen science partnership between in the Whitsunday tourism industry and researchers.
Environment

Tourism to make a splash in reef protection

Zizi Averill
7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
OCEAN adventurers are pulling on their lab coats and teaming up with scientists in an effort to save their underwater paradise.

In a new Citizen Scientist program, workers from five Whitsunday tourism companies will begin monitoring water quality across the reef.

The reef guides, and occasional scientists, will take water samples every six weeks to increase understanding of water quality and reef health.

James Cook University researchers trained workers from Ocean Rafting, Red Cat Adventures, True Blue Sailing, Southern Cross Sailing Adventures, and Tallship Adventures to take part in the Reef Catchments program.

Reef Catchments and James Cook University researchers dropped off water monitoring devices across the Whitsunday region as part of a new citizen science driven project.
Reef Catchments and James Cook University researchers dropped off water monitoring devices across the Whitsunday region as part of a new citizen science driven project.

With one million visitors sailing into this patch of the reef every year, Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association executive secretary Sharon Smallwood said the pressures on the reef were a great concern for the industry.

“At peak times our region carries more visitation to the Great Barrier Reef than any other on the east Australian coast, so it is vital we understand what is happening at our inshore island reefs,” Ms Smallwood said.

The increased data collection would empower the region to develop a sustainable tourism industry, she said.

Reef Catchments Coasts and Biodiversity Coordinator Emma Maxwell showing Whitsunday tourism operators the sites for the loggers, which will record water quality on the Great Barrier Reef.
Reef Catchments Coasts and Biodiversity Coordinator Emma Maxwell showing Whitsunday tourism operators the sites for the loggers, which will record water quality on the Great Barrier Reef.

Reef Catchments CEO Katrina Dent said the new partnership marked the start of an “exciting” new era.

“(It’s) encouraging to see a group come together to examine the challenges, options and solutions for the future of the Whitsundays,” Ms Dent said.

The new partnership with the tourism industry was similar to citizen scientists’ long-running programs with North Queensland Bulk Ports, which last year was recognised for its contribution to the reef’s health.

