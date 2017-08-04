Tourism triumphs as stand-alone entity

A FULL financial year has now passed since Tourism Whitsundays became a stand-alone organisation and the results have proved the right move took place.

At last week's networking function, hosted by the Whitsunday Times and Reef Gateway Hotel, TW launched its end of financial year report card summarising some of the key achievements of the past 12 months.

Highlights included achieving worldwide publicity valued at more than $10 million, with a global reach of 156 million people. This was as a result of hosting 78 journalists and digital influencers, from both Australia and overseas.

Other results included more than 12 TV shows being filmed in the Whitsundays, 60 international trade representative visits, 26 domestic trade visits and seven consumer expos.

Eight separate marketing campaigns were rolled out in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and USA and significant gains were recorded on the organisation's social media channels with followers increasing by 95 per cent on the consumer Facebook page and 156 per cent on the corporate Facebook page.

Co-owner of Red Cat Adventures Julie Telford said working with TW over the past year had presented the company with rewarding marketing opportunities resulting in an increase in direct bookings.

