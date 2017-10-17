Tourism Whitsundays embarks on new era

The new board of Tourism Whitsundays was announced today at the Abell Point Marina.

TOURISM Whitsundays has declared the announcement of a new board this morning to also be the dawning of a new era for the industry.

At TW's AGM a new board was announced which will implement the organisation's strategic direction for the next year.

The board represents a wide cross-section of businesses including tourism operators and also non-tourism businesses.

Al Grundy was again voted in as chairman in the email and postal ballot amongst TW's member organisations.

Speaking at the AGM, held at Lure, Abell Point Marina, Mr Grundy said it has been an honour to represent TW during the past 12 months. He thanked outgoing board members and those board members remaining on the board serving their second year, and also congratulated the new board members.

"The board members give their time voluntarily to further the local tourism industry, when they are already running their own businesses as well,” he said.

"Like most things, it is a group effort and we appreciate everyone's efforts along the way, especially in this very challenging year.”

TW chief executive officer, Craig Turner said it had been a "massive effort” by everyone involved.

"We have only been a standalone organisation since April 1, last year and the past 18 months have seen a massive effort by everyone - board members, TW staff, our stakeholders - to get our organisation back on track and also our tourism industry, following TC Debbie,” he said.

"As always, I can't thank our partners enough for their support - Whitsunday Regional Council, Tourism and Events Queensland and the Queensland Government, who were there for us when we really needed them - and of course the Federal Government too.

"It has been a tough year but we have come through it and we will be stronger for it. There is a lot happening in the Whitsundays at present, with a lot of projects on the drawing board, and I think we are entering a new era, with many new opportunities coming our way.”

TW is run by a team of staff, headed up by a CEO, and a board of 14 voluntary board members who provide strategic and long-term direction, and represent the needs and interests of members.

The new board is made up of:

Matt Boileau

Jan Claxton

Jonathon Freeman

Al Grundy

Racheal Klitscher (ex officio)

Naomi McKinnon

Brooke Ogden

Judy Porter

Trevor Rees

Andrew Telford

Craig Turner (ex officio)

Karen Vloedmans

Greg Waites

Mayor Andrew Willcox (ex officio)