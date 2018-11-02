Tourism Whitsundays welcomes some fresh faces

BOARD ELECTED: The members of the Tourism Whitsundays 2018/19 board following the recent annual general meeting.

TOURISM Whitsundays has appointed the 2018/19 board and thanked outgoing board members for their services at the organisation's annual general meeting.

Matt Boileau, general manager of Hotels for Hamilton Island, was re-elected as the island representative and Tourism Whitsundays former deputy chair and Ocean Rafting owner Jan Claxton was also re-elected as tourism transport representative.

There are two new members on the board: general manager of BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort, Kim Thomas and Cruise Whitsundays general manager Gary Kilby. Outgoing board members Naomi McKinnon from the Fat Frog Beach Cafe and Greg Waites from Coral Sea Resort were acknowledged for their contribution to the board over the past year.

"It has been great to catch up with our members at the AGM and I would like to welcome the successful candidates to the board,” Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy said.

"Thank you also to Greg and Naomi for volunteering your time to support the organisation.”

Mr Thomas only recently moved to Airlie Beach but has 30 years of tourism and hospitality experience in the Cairns region and tourism consulting experience throughout Australia, Asia, Fiji and New Zealand.

Mr Kilby has more than 24 years experience in the local and domestic tourism industry, working his way up from skipper to general manager.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler provided the board and members with an update on the company's activities throughout the year and reiterated the organisation's commitment marketing the region as the globally recognised Great Barrier Reef destination.