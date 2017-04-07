Tourism Whitsundays: what's opened and closed

TOURISM: An aerial shot of Whitehaven Beach, one of the Whitsunday region's most popular attractions.

TOURISM around the region is continuing to get back on its feet with Tourism Whitsundays compiling the most recent list of what is open and closed.

"Details are changing quickly and this information is based on what has been communicated to us and over social media in the last few days. If we've missed you, please email Tash Wheeler at her personal email address marketing@tourismwhitsundays.com.au to ensure we receive it. If we have something wrong or it has changed please let us know via Tash's email address," Tourism Whitsundays said.

OPEN

Accommodation

 Beach Court Holiday Villas, Cannonvale

 Waters Edge Resort, Airlie Beach

 Waterfront Whitsunday Retreat, Airlie Beach

 Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen -Call George - 0467 368 666

 Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach

 Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - Call George - 0467 368 666

 Backpackers by the Bay - 0408 608 578

 BIG4 Bowen Coral Coast Beachfront Holiday Park - 1800 602 469

 Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen

 Bowen Holiday Park

 Harbour Lights Caravan Park, Bowen

 Horseshoe Bay Resort, Bowen

 Tropical Beach Caravan Park, Bowen

 Bowen Palms Caravan Park, Bowen

 Bluewater Harbour Motel, Bowen

 Coral Cove Apartments, Bowen

 Palm View Holiday Apartments, Bowen

 Rose Bay Resort, Bowen

 Sky View Units, Bowen

 Castle Motor Lodge, Bowen

 Queens Beach Hotel, Bowen

 Sails on Main, Bowen

 Ocean View Motel, Bowen

 Whitsunday Sands Resort, Bowen

 Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale

 Colonial Palms Motor Inn, Airlie Beach

 Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat, Jubilee Pocket

 Accom Whitsundays Holiday Homes

 Shingley Beach Resort

 Whitsunday on the Beach

 Reef Gateway Hotel

 Coral Sea Resort

 Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat

 Hamilton Island - open from 8 April to pre-booked guests

 Whitsunday Terraces - no power, but open

 A&A Motel, Proserpine

 Whitsunday Island Camping Connections, camping on an island in the Whitsundays

 YHA Airlie Beach

Tour Operators

 Ocean Rafting, Airlie Beach

 Thundercat, Airlie Beach

 Portland Roads

 Tongarra, Airlie Beach

 Whitsunday Escape, Airlie Beach - seven days a week 9am-3-pm until power is restored

 Whitsundays Sailing Adventures, Airlie Beach (operating on generator power)

 ISail Whitsunday

 SV Whitehaven

 Explore Whitsundays

 True Blue Sailing

 OzSail

 Matador Whitsundays

 Wings Sailing Adventures

 Sundowner Cruises - open from Wednesday, taking bookings now

 Charter Yachts Australia

 Explore Hamilton Island

 Pioneer Jet Boat - operational from 5 April

 Southern Cross Sailing Adventures

 Turtle Tours

 Whitsunday Wake & Watersports

 Whitsunday Jetski Tours

 Cruise Whitsundays

 Sea Fever Sport Fishing

 Whitsunday Fishing Charters

 GSL Aviation

 Airlie Beach Skydivers

 Ocean Dynamics

 Whitsunday Bullet

 Whitsunday Segway Tours - new early morning tour option

 Derwent Hunter - 8 April

Dining

 Beaches, Airlie Beach - with cold drinks and a limited menu

 Grandview Hotel, Bowen

 Fat Frog Beach Café - Open coffee 8am-2pm

 Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach - open from 10am Sunday 2/4/17 with ATM, cold

drinks and limited menu.

 Village Café & Restaurant, Airlie Beach

 Le Sorelle Coffee House, Bowen

 La Marina, Port of Airlie

 Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach

 Subway, Bowen

 Better Body Café, Cannonvale

 Birds Fish Bar, Bowen

 Fairbairn Bakery, Cannonvale

 Metropol, Proserpine

 The Grand Central, Proserpine

 Proserpine Bakery

 Brauer's Seafood, Proserpine

 Soup Kitchen from RSL

 Pit Pony Tavern, Collinsville

 Collinsville Workers Club

 Walter's Lounge, Port of Airlie

 Cove Chinese Restaurant, Bowen

 Jochheim's Bakery, Bowen

 Central Hotel, Bowen

 The Bowen Hotel (Denison)

 Airlie Beach Treehouse

 The Deck, Airlie Beach

 Bohemian Raw, Abell Point Marina

 McDonalds, Cannonvale

 McDonalds, Airlie Beach

 Reef Gateway Hotel

 Cruise Café & Spa

 The Coffee Club, Port of Airlie

Marinas

 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach - office open and staffed. No landlines until power is

restored. Mobile contact: 0438 799 689

 Port of Airlie

Retail Services

 Livelife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale (prescriptions service: enter via

side door)

 Whitsunday Pharmacy - cash only 9-12pm

 Napa Gallery - cash only

General Services

 Airlie Shade Sail & Shade Solutions/Ullman Sails Whitsundays with phones diverted to

mobiles

 Angel Signs - is contactable via phone anytime 07 49483700. Limited in what they can do,

will be conducting measures etc from Monday 3rd April

 Bunnings Cannonvale

 Celebrations at Reef Gateway

 Airlie Fitness

 AirlieBeach.com

 WASP NQ

 ABC Travel

 Airlie Information and Travel Service open 10-5pm daily 0400 922 554

 I Do Events

 The Wedding Planners Whitsundays

 Ray White Whitsundays

 Beautiful Beach Weddings

 Brooke Miles Photography

 PRD Nationwide

 All Marine Services

 Gravtec

 Bytewise IT Solutions

 Graphic House

 HD-Xposure

 Kerry Sea Designs

 Media Whitsundays

 Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee

 TeePee Events

 Telltale Communications

 VMR Whitsundays

 WeddingsWhitsundays.com

 Whitsunday Provisioning

 Caterquip is taking orders for delivery or pick up - 4945 3533 or

www.facebook.com/CATERQUIPQLD/

 Figure Head Hair Salon

 GUYS & DOLLS Hair Studio open 9am - 5pm 4948 1466

 Bowen Cinemas

 Harvey Norman Cannonvale

 Archers Softdrinks

 Earlando

 Home Hardware, Cannonvale

 Mitre10, Cannonvale

 Centrelink, Cannonvale

 Fraser Ford

 Airlie Beach Tourism

 Pacific Centre

 Tropical Designs

 Vartamana Yoga

 Yoga Therapies

 Airlie Day Spa - Express

 Peach & Pear Catering

 Boom Night Club

 Th3rd Dimension Media

Banking

 Bendigo Bank Cannonvale 10-2pm limited services

 Bendigo Bank Bowen 10-3pm limited services

 Westpac Cannonvale ATM only

Hire Car

 Hertz Airlie Beach

Children

 Giggle Kids, Cannonvale

 Little Angle Zoo, Cannonvale

 Airlie Swim School by Danielle - running 5 day intensive week for swimming lessons

 Airlie Beach Babysitting - is offering local rates over school holidays

Supermarkets

 Woolworths Airlie Beach

 Night Owl Airlie Beach

 IGA Jubilee Pocket

 Woolworths, Whitsunday Plaza

 IGA Proserpine

 IGA Collinsville

 Coles, Cannonvale

Fuel

 BP Cannonvale

 Coles Express, Cannonvale

 United Cannonvale

 BP Proserpine

 Caltex Proserpine

Medical

 Dr2You

 Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale

 The Doctors Airlie Beach

 Whitsunday Doctor Service

 Whitsunday Health Clinic

 121 Medical

Transport

 Whitsundays 2 Everywhere

 Whitsunday Transit

 GSL Aviation

 Mars Charters

 Cruise Whitsundays

 Appointed Transport

 Airlie Beach Tours and Transfers

Trades

 Moloko Homes

 James Dale Electrical

 Ash Electrical

 Roebuck Civil

CLOSED OR COMING SOON

Attractions

 Whitsunday Islands National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway.

 Conway National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway

Accommodation/Resorts

 Airlie Beach Hotel - end May

 BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond

there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests

 Cape Gloucester Resort, Cape Gloucester via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice

 Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully

refunded. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone

service best contact is via FB messenger

 Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach

 Seastar Apartments - 19 rooms once power returns

 Best Western Mango House - will reopen once power returns

 YHA Airlie Beach - open 12th April

 Mirage Whitsundays - 18th April

 Magnums - open 10th April

 Flametree Tourist Village - open 1 May

Tours

 Island Jet Boating - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017

 Ride to Paradise, Airlie Beach - Next departure 17 April 2017.

 Derwent Hunter Adventure Sailing, Airlie Beach

 Salty Dog Sea Kayaking - will recommence when power and water is restored

 Cumberland Charter Yachts

Dream Yacht Charter

 Air Whitsundays - opening by end of week 14 April

 Whitsunday Segway Tours Sunset & Boardwalk Tour commencing 8 April

 Whitsunday Paradise Explorer

 Renegade Fishing Charters - aim to be running by 10 April

 Big Fury - 8 April

 Just Tuk'n Around - 7 April

 Camira, Cruise Whitsundays - 8 April

 Half day Whitehaven, Cruise Whitsundays - 8 April

 Great Barrier Reef Experience - early May

 Proserpine Museum - opening 10 April

Dining

 Capers, Airlie Beach Hotel

 Collinsville Hotel

 Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach - currently closed pending power/water supply, but have opened

kitchen to assist in feeding SES workers.

 Mangrove Jacks, Airlie Beach Hotel

 Mr Bones, Airlie Beach

Whitsunday Island Resorts

Please check resort websites and social channels for the most up to date information.

 Hamilton Island will reopen Saturday 8 April

 One & Only Hayman

 Daydream Island Resort & Spa

 Palm Bay Resort on Long Island - open from 12th April

Easter Holiday Accommodation Options

