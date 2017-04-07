Tourism Whitsundays: what's opened and closed

TOURISM around the region is continuing to get back on its feet with Tourism Whitsundays compiling the most recent list of what is open and closed.
"Details are changing quickly and this information is based on what has been communicated to us and over social media in the last few days. If we've missed you, please email Tash Wheeler at her personal email address marketing@tourismwhitsundays.com.au to ensure we receive it. If we have something wrong or it has changed please let us know via Tash's email address," Tourism Whitsundays said.
OPEN
Accommodation
Beach Court Holiday Villas, Cannonvale
Waters Edge Resort, Airlie Beach
Waterfront Whitsunday Retreat, Airlie Beach
Beachside Holiday Units, Bowen -Call George - 0467 368 666
Heart Hotel & Gallery, Airlie Beach
Ocean Breeze Units, Bowen - Call George - 0467 368 666
Backpackers by the Bay - 0408 608 578
BIG4 Bowen Coral Coast Beachfront Holiday Park - 1800 602 469
Queens Beach Tourist Village, Bowen
Bowen Holiday Park
Harbour Lights Caravan Park, Bowen
Horseshoe Bay Resort, Bowen
Tropical Beach Caravan Park, Bowen
Bowen Palms Caravan Park, Bowen
Bluewater Harbour Motel, Bowen
Coral Cove Apartments, Bowen
Palm View Holiday Apartments, Bowen
Rose Bay Resort, Bowen
Sky View Units, Bowen
Castle Motor Lodge, Bowen
Queens Beach Hotel, Bowen
Sails on Main, Bowen
Ocean View Motel, Bowen
Whitsunday Sands Resort, Bowen
Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale
Colonial Palms Motor Inn, Airlie Beach
Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat, Jubilee Pocket
Accom Whitsundays Holiday Homes
Shingley Beach Resort
Whitsunday on the Beach
Reef Gateway Hotel
Coral Sea Resort
Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat
Hamilton Island - open from 8 April to pre-booked guests
Whitsunday Terraces - no power, but open
A&A Motel, Proserpine
Whitsunday Island Camping Connections, camping on an island in the Whitsundays
YHA Airlie Beach
Tour Operators
Ocean Rafting, Airlie Beach
Thundercat, Airlie Beach
Portland Roads
Tongarra, Airlie Beach
Whitsunday Escape, Airlie Beach - seven days a week 9am-3-pm until power is restored
Whitsundays Sailing Adventures, Airlie Beach (operating on generator power)
ISail Whitsunday
SV Whitehaven
Explore Whitsundays
True Blue Sailing
OzSail
Matador Whitsundays
Wings Sailing Adventures
Sundowner Cruises - open from Wednesday, taking bookings now
Charter Yachts Australia
Explore Hamilton Island
Pioneer Jet Boat - operational from 5 April
Southern Cross Sailing Adventures
Turtle Tours
Whitsunday Wake & Watersports
Whitsunday Jetski Tours
Cruise Whitsundays
Sea Fever Sport Fishing
Whitsunday Fishing Charters
GSL Aviation
Airlie Beach Skydivers
Ocean Dynamics
Whitsunday Bullet
Whitsunday Segway Tours - new early morning tour option
Derwent Hunter - 8 April
Dining
Beaches, Airlie Beach - with cold drinks and a limited menu
Grandview Hotel, Bowen
Fat Frog Beach Café - Open coffee 8am-2pm
Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach - open from 10am Sunday 2/4/17 with ATM, cold
drinks and limited menu.
Village Café & Restaurant, Airlie Beach
Le Sorelle Coffee House, Bowen
La Marina, Port of Airlie
Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach
Subway, Bowen
Better Body Café, Cannonvale
Birds Fish Bar, Bowen
Fairbairn Bakery, Cannonvale
Metropol, Proserpine
The Grand Central, Proserpine
Proserpine Bakery
Brauer's Seafood, Proserpine
Soup Kitchen from RSL
Pit Pony Tavern, Collinsville
Collinsville Workers Club
Walter's Lounge, Port of Airlie
Cove Chinese Restaurant, Bowen
Jochheim's Bakery, Bowen
Central Hotel, Bowen
The Bowen Hotel (Denison)
Airlie Beach Treehouse
The Deck, Airlie Beach
Bohemian Raw, Abell Point Marina
McDonalds, Cannonvale
McDonalds, Airlie Beach
Reef Gateway Hotel
Cruise Café & Spa
The Coffee Club, Port of Airlie
Marinas
Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach - office open and staffed. No landlines until power is
restored. Mobile contact: 0438 799 689
Port of Airlie
Retail Services
Livelife Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale (prescriptions service: enter via
side door)
Whitsunday Pharmacy - cash only 9-12pm
Napa Gallery - cash only
General Services
Airlie Shade Sail & Shade Solutions/Ullman Sails Whitsundays with phones diverted to
mobiles
Angel Signs - is contactable via phone anytime 07 49483700. Limited in what they can do,
will be conducting measures etc from Monday 3rd April
Bunnings Cannonvale
Celebrations at Reef Gateway
Airlie Fitness
AirlieBeach.com
WASP NQ
ABC Travel
Airlie Information and Travel Service open 10-5pm daily 0400 922 554
I Do Events
The Wedding Planners Whitsundays
Ray White Whitsundays
Beautiful Beach Weddings
Brooke Miles Photography
PRD Nationwide
All Marine Services
Gravtec
Bytewise IT Solutions
Graphic House
HD-Xposure
Kerry Sea Designs
Media Whitsundays
Mr Bean Cold Brew Coffee
TeePee Events
Telltale Communications
VMR Whitsundays
WeddingsWhitsundays.com
Whitsunday Provisioning
Caterquip is taking orders for delivery or pick up - 4945 3533 or
www.facebook.com/CATERQUIPQLD/
Figure Head Hair Salon
GUYS & DOLLS Hair Studio open 9am - 5pm 4948 1466
Bowen Cinemas
Harvey Norman Cannonvale
Archers Softdrinks
Earlando
Home Hardware, Cannonvale
Mitre10, Cannonvale
Centrelink, Cannonvale
Fraser Ford
Airlie Beach Tourism
Pacific Centre
Tropical Designs
Vartamana Yoga
Yoga Therapies
Airlie Day Spa - Express
Peach & Pear Catering
Boom Night Club
Th3rd Dimension Media
Banking
Bendigo Bank Cannonvale 10-2pm limited services
Bendigo Bank Bowen 10-3pm limited services
Westpac Cannonvale ATM only
Hire Car
Hertz Airlie Beach
Children
Giggle Kids, Cannonvale
Little Angle Zoo, Cannonvale
Airlie Swim School by Danielle - running 5 day intensive week for swimming lessons
Airlie Beach Babysitting - is offering local rates over school holidays
Supermarkets
Woolworths Airlie Beach
Night Owl Airlie Beach
IGA Jubilee Pocket
Woolworths, Whitsunday Plaza
IGA Proserpine
IGA Collinsville
Coles, Cannonvale
Fuel
BP Cannonvale
Coles Express, Cannonvale
United Cannonvale
BP Proserpine
Caltex Proserpine
Medical
Dr2You
Whitsunday Family Practice, Cannonvale
The Doctors Airlie Beach
Whitsunday Doctor Service
Whitsunday Health Clinic
121 Medical
Transport
Whitsundays 2 Everywhere
Whitsunday Transit
GSL Aviation
Mars Charters
Cruise Whitsundays
Appointed Transport
Airlie Beach Tours and Transfers
Trades
Moloko Homes
James Dale Electrical
Ash Electrical
Roebuck Civil
CLOSED OR COMING SOON
Attractions
Whitsunday Islands National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway.
Conway National Park - Park Damage assessments are underway
Accommodation/Resorts
Airlie Beach Hotel - end May
BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort - closed at this stage until 18 April and bookings beyond
there will be assessed. Res team can access emails and are contacting guests
Cape Gloucester Resort, Cape Gloucester via Hideaway Bay - closed until further notice
Pinnacles Resort - closed up to and including 13 April. Bookings up to that date will be fully
refunded. Cancellation policy will apply to all reservations from 1 May. Limited phone
service best contact is via FB messenger
Seabreeze Tourist Park, Airlie Beach
Seastar Apartments - 19 rooms once power returns
Best Western Mango House - will reopen once power returns
YHA Airlie Beach - open 12th April
Mirage Whitsundays - 18th April
Magnums - open 10th April
Flametree Tourist Village - open 1 May
Tours
Island Jet Boating - aiming to recommence Monday 10 April 2017
Ride to Paradise, Airlie Beach - Next departure 17 April 2017.
Derwent Hunter Adventure Sailing, Airlie Beach
Salty Dog Sea Kayaking - will recommence when power and water is restored
Cumberland Charter Yachts
Dream Yacht Charter
Air Whitsundays - opening by end of week 14 April
Whitsunday Segway Tours Sunset & Boardwalk Tour commencing 8 April
Whitsunday Paradise Explorer
Renegade Fishing Charters - aim to be running by 10 April
Big Fury - 8 April
Just Tuk'n Around - 7 April
Camira, Cruise Whitsundays - 8 April
Half day Whitehaven, Cruise Whitsundays - 8 April
Great Barrier Reef Experience - early May
Proserpine Museum - opening 10 April
Dining
Capers, Airlie Beach Hotel
Collinsville Hotel
Fish D'Vine, Airlie Beach - currently closed pending power/water supply, but have opened
kitchen to assist in feeding SES workers.
Mangrove Jacks, Airlie Beach Hotel
Mr Bones, Airlie Beach
Whitsunday Island Resorts
Please check resort websites and social channels for the most up to date information.
Hamilton Island will reopen Saturday 8 April
One & Only Hayman
Daydream Island Resort & Spa
Palm Bay Resort on Long Island - open from 12th April
