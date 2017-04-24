Tourist airlifted from Whitsunday cruise ship

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the deck of the 311-metre cruise ship Voyager of the Seas today when it was anchored off Port of Airlie to transfer an injured American tourist to hospital.

A 68-year-old woman from North Carolina, was believed to have fallen down stairs aboard the Voyager of the Seas and sustained a broken pelvis.

The Royal Carribean cruise ship, which departed Sydney last Wednesday and was only four days into a 14-day voyage to Singapore, was anchored offshore at Port of Airlie.

RACQ, a doctor and a critical care paramedic arrived at the scene and orbited the huge cruise ship before landing on the heli pad around 11am.

An RACQ CQ Rescue crewman said the service's Bell 412 helicopter landed on the front of the ship and remained running, rotor blades still turning, while the doctor and paramedic boarded the vessel and went below deck to assess and retrieve the woman.

The rescue chopper flew a total of 110 nautical miles to transfer the tourist to Mackay Base Hospital, which arrived before 1pm with the patient in a stable condition.