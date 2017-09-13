Tourist airlifted to hospital from Whitehaven Beach

RACQ CQ crewmen came to the aid of a New South Wales Toruist who fell on Whitehaven Beach.

RACQ CQ crewmen came to the aid of a New South Wales Toruist who fell on Whitehaven Beach. RACQ

A 57-year-old New South Wales tourist was airlifted from Whitehaven Beach after falling on a remote bush track on Whitehaven Beach and snapping her arm yesterday.

The female patient was walking up the mountain on the northern end of the island before losing her footing and falling on the rocks.

After circling the island a number of times to pinpoint the injured woman's exact location on a rocky outcrop in dense bushland, an RACQ CQ rescue crewman was winched down through a clearing in the trees about 20 metres from where the injured woman lay.

He was followed down by a Critical Care Paramedic who proceeded to treat her injuries and provide pain relief.

"She also suffered minor cuts and abrasions,”the crewman said.

RACQ CQ rescue were called out at 12pm to transfer her to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition at 3pm.