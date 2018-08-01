Tourist bashed in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct

AT 2.35am on June 26, Jayden Shane Hiscox stopped the taxi he was in, got out and punched a tourist continuously in the head, slammed the victim to the ground and dragged him onto the road in the middle of Airlie Beach's main street to attack him further before being restrained by the public.

The Jubilee Pocket man offered "no excuse” for his behaviour on Monday.

Hiscox pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to public nuisance and possessing dangerous drugs after he was found with methamphetamine in his pocket while being arrested.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court the 21-year-old said something derogatory to the victim and his female friend as they sat beside the taxi rank in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct before getting in a taxi.

"The tourist did not throw a single punch and put his hands up to his head to protect himself,” Snr Const Beard said.

"The victim did not wish to make an assault complaint as he was leaving the area the next day.”

Hiscox said to police "those drugs aren't mine, must have fallen into my pocket in the fight”.

"Police asked him how they could be in the bottom of his pocket under his cigarettes and lighter if they fell in during the fight,” Snr Const Beard said.

"He could not answer.”

The mine worker has a previous conviction for violent public nuisance in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct.

Macrossan and Amiet solicitor Brigid Paterson said her client accepted his actions were extremely poor.

Ms Paterson said Hiscox had been a Whitsundays local all his life and was seeking counselling from headspace for his issues.

"He was intoxicated at the time... he showed a disregard for the interest of public safety and required five unknown witnesses to render assistance,” Ms Paterson said.

"It is my respectful submission that risk to the community could be adequately managed with probation and a banning order... allowing him to work.

"He will also not be a drain on the public purse . ”

Ms Paterson also tendered character references from Hiscox's grandmother and employer.

Magistrate Simon Young slammed Hiscox's behaviour as "disgraceful and highly concerning” especially since he had "already been down this track once before.”

"There is a better outcome for the community in my view than a period of custody... returning to the community a meaningful chunk of your time,” Mr Young said.

Hiscox was sentenced to 180 hours of community service to be completed within 18 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Hiscox was banned from the Safe Night Precinct for nine months and ordered to attend drug diversion.

He was also placed on a six-month good behaviour bond of $500.

No conviction was recorded for the drug charge.