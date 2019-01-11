Menu
Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

Tourist charged for allegedly jumping on car

Monique Preston
by
11th Jan 2019 11:22 AM

AN English tourist was charged with wilful damage after allegedly jumping on the roof of a car in Airlie Beach early last Sunday.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Barry Haran said the 24-year-old from Ilkley in northern England was seen by security jumping on the roof of the Holden Barina, belonging to a Cannonvale woman, in Main St shortly after midnight.

The security officer pointed out the man to police and he was arrested.

He is to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 21.

airlie beach police whitsundays wilful damage
Whitsunday Times

