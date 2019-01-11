Tourist charged for allegedly jumping on car

AN English tourist was charged with wilful damage after allegedly jumping on the roof of a car in Airlie Beach early last Sunday.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Barry Haran said the 24-year-old from Ilkley in northern England was seen by security jumping on the roof of the Holden Barina, belonging to a Cannonvale woman, in Main St shortly after midnight.

The security officer pointed out the man to police and he was arrested.

He is to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 21.