Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Tourist ‘inappropriately touched’ at popular Bowen location

Jordan Gilliland
4th Jun 2020 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOURIST has been “indecently assaulted” and ‘“touched inappropriately” as she sunbaked at a popular Bowen location.

Police said the female tourist was sunbaking at about 2.15pm on Tuesday June 2 at the grassed area near the Bowen Soundshell, when an unknown man approached her and touched her inappropriately.

The man then walked off in the direction of the Bowen Front beach area.

The man was described as being around 40 years of age, Asian in appearance, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with short dark hair that appeared to be balding on top.

Police said the man was wearing black sunglasses, a black T-shirt with a white print and black three quarter length pants. The man was also pushing a black BMX-style bicycle at the time of the alleged assault.

Senior Constable Ross Petersen said Bowen police were currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area and were asking for members of the public who may have seen the man around the Front Beach area to contact the police.

bowen crime bowen front beach bowen police mackay district police sexual assault allegation
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAKE OFF: Second airline announces flights from Whitsundays

        premium_icon TAKE OFF: Second airline announces flights from Whitsundays

        News Another airline has launched flights in and out of the region that will cost you less than a dinner for two.

        Doors open on Bowen’s coronavirus testing clinic

        premium_icon Doors open on Bowen’s coronavirus testing clinic

        Health The clinic will allow COVID-19 testing to be conducted away from doctor surgery’s...

        Bowen Hospital gets the green light on vital new facilities

        premium_icon Bowen Hospital gets the green light on vital new facilities

        News Patients will no longer need to travel to access vital equipment, with the upgrade...

        Adani $350m rail contract set to deliver 600 jobs

        premium_icon Adani $350m rail contract set to deliver 600 jobs

        Business The total value of contracts awarded is more than $1 billion.