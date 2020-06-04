Tourist ‘inappropriately touched’ at popular Bowen location

A TOURIST has been “indecently assaulted” and ‘“touched inappropriately” as she sunbaked at a popular Bowen location.

Police said the female tourist was sunbaking at about 2.15pm on Tuesday June 2 at the grassed area near the Bowen Soundshell, when an unknown man approached her and touched her inappropriately.

The man then walked off in the direction of the Bowen Front beach area.

The man was described as being around 40 years of age, Asian in appearance, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with short dark hair that appeared to be balding on top.

Police said the man was wearing black sunglasses, a black T-shirt with a white print and black three quarter length pants. The man was also pushing a black BMX-style bicycle at the time of the alleged assault.

Senior Constable Ross Petersen said Bowen police were currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area and were asking for members of the public who may have seen the man around the Front Beach area to contact the police.