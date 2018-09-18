Tourist bashed after refusing sex

A British man is being held by Turkish police after a woman on holiday was attacked after turning down sex. Picture: The Sun

A TOURIST in Turkey was battered to a pulp when she turned down a man for sex.

Emma Higginson, 35, suffered a fractured skull, eye socket and nose in the attack at her hotel in Marmaris, southern Turkey, The Sun reports.

She was left "barely recognisable" and her room's sheets, walls and tiles were left covered in blood.

Police in Turkey have arrested British car salesman Declan Marshall, 27, in connection with the assault.

"I want everyone to see what this man has done to me," Ms Higginson told The Sun from her hospital bed in the tourist resort town on the Turkish Riviera.

"My mum and sister could barely recognise me. I'm in so much pain.

"I'm covered in bruises and I just want to go home but can't as the doctors say my injuries are too bad to fly.

"One of my teeth fell out this morning and I'm going to need plastic surgery to get my face back to normal.

"The man who did this to me is an animal. He's a complete nutter and should be locked up for a long time."

Emma Higginson, 35, was left ‘barely recognisable’ after rejecting the sexual advances of a fellow tourist at a Turkish resort. Picture: The Sun

Emma Higginson days before the attack at Turkish tourist mecca Marmaris. Picture: The Sun

British car salesman Declan Marshall, 27, is taken into custody by Turkish police. Picture: The Sun

Ms Higginson, from Kent in southeast England, was with friends when they met Marshall in a nightclub and they offered him the sofa to sleep on as he said he had no way to get home.

"I went to my room and fell asleep but a few minutes later he was in my bed trying to have sex with me," she said.

"I said I wasn't interested. I remember him saying I had no respect but I said I had a boyfriend.

"Then he hit me twice and I blacked out. When I woke up I was on the balcony and there was blood everywhere.

"My friend woke up to me screaming and he ran out of the apartment. I remember him hitting me twice really hard before passing out.

"I've got 50 stitches, I can't speak properly and I'm in so much pain."

Ms Higginson’s hotel room looked like a scene from a horror movie after her brutal bashing. Picture: The Sun

Emma Higginson required more than 50 stitches for her terrible injuries. Picture: The Sun

Ms Higginson suffered a fractured skull, eye socket and nose in the attack at her Marmaris hotel room. Picture: The Sun

Mr Marshall, from Stoke-on-Trent in central England, was arrested in a nearby hotel after police identified him via CCTV from the nightclub.

He is being held in custody and is due in court this week.

"I'm very sorry for the injuries the lady suffered. She was hurt very badly," Mr Marshall's lawyer told The Sun.

"My client disputes some of the facts - he was very drunk and can't remember much other than pushing her very lightly."

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokeswoman confirmed FCO staff were "assisting a British woman after an incident in Turkey and are in contact with local authorities".

"We are also in contact with and providing consular assistance to a British man following his detention in Turkey," she said.

This originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced with permission.