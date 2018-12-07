Tourist offers reward for necklace lost at the Lagoon

LOST NECKLACE: English tourist Elaine Dark has appealed to anyone who may have found a sentimental necklace at the Lagoon on November 2.

AN ENGLISH tourist is looking for help in a bid to be reunited with a sentimental gold necklace, lost near the Airlie Beach Lagoon more than a month ago.

Elaine Dark contacted local Tourism operators and The Whitsunday Times in the hopes that a "kind and honest person” had handed in the "highly sentimental gold necklace”.

The gold pendant, in the shape of Africa with palm trees, and its chain were gifted to Ms Dark by her husband more than 20 years ago.

Ms Dark said they were on a cruise on Celebrity Solstice and were sitting about 100m left of floral tributes, left at the Lagoon in memory of a Chinese man and his five-year-old son who had tragically drowned there the previous week.

The couple moved from the sand to the grass at which point Ms Dark believes the necklace must have dropped.

Ms Dark offered a reward of $100 NZ ($95AUS) for the person who returns the necklace, which she said she will "gladly forward from the UK reimbursing all postage and packing charges upon receipt”.

If anyone has any information about the necklace, contact Tourism Whitsundays on 4945 3967 or via email info@tourismwhitsundays.com.au.