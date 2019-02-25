Tourist park welcomes a new ownership team

MEET THE TEAM: The Queens Beach Tourist Village is under new management. New managers Rachel and David Moffitt with new owners Jenny and Peter Greer.

QUEENS Beach Tourist Village has come under new management with its new owners describing Bowen as a hidden gem with great potential.

Peter and Jenny Greer were handed the keys last month after they bought the business from long-time owners Craig and Donna Witts.

Jenny Greer said Bowen was the perfect place to grow their business interests.

"We had been looking for another park, but I'd always said not in North Queensland,” she said.

"But as soon as we saw it, we just fell in love.”

It was the second purchase for the Sydney couple who had been looking to add to their portfolio after buying their first caravan park in Inverell.

Mrs Greer said the northern NSW town was similar to Bowen in that it was a "hidden gem”.

"It's a country town and similar to Bowen,” she said.

"We made a big difference down there with what we did with tourism. If we can put our stamp on it up here and bring a few more people up then it's a win for everybody.”

Images from Cyclone Debbie initially deterred them from buying up here but they were enchanted by Bowen's beauty and friendly people.

Mrs Greer said Bowen had tremendous tourism potential.

"We've only seen a really small amount of what they're trying to do, but there seems to be a big push to boost tourism which is fantastic,” she said.

Taking over the park on January 15, the couple's managers from their Inverell park have relocated to Bowen.

Mrs Greer said their long-term goals were to diversify their client base to accommodate larger families.

She said the completion of a water park would be a great boost and their plans involve building more cabins to house larger families over the next 12 to 18 months.

"On first look it's the grey nomads place to come, but trying to bring more families in will be our long-term goal,” she said.