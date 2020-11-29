Tourist told cops drug seedlings were ‘tomatoes’

Thomas Lee Green outside Proserpine Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

A SCOTTISH national who thought he would "give it a go" growing drugs was caught red handed with a tray of marijuana seedlings at his feet.

The plants were in a tray hidden under a shirt on the passenger side floor of a vehicle stopped for speeding on the Bruce Highway at Gregory River about 1pm.

Checks revealed the car was flagged for possible drug offending and a search uncovered 12 baby plants.

"I didn't realise it was 12 seedlings, I thought it was more like eight seedlings," Thomas Lee Green told a Proserpine court.

The Scottish tourist grew 12 marijuana seedlings but told police they were tomatoes and strawberries.

"Well one plant's enough," Magistrate James Morton told the chef-turned-horticulturalist.

Sergeant Emma Myors said Green initially told police the plants "were tomatoes, then strawberries" before admitting they were drugs.

In Proserpine Magistrates Court he said, "I was very aware what they were."

Self represented, Green, who was a passenger in the vehicle, said he had bought a bag of seeds for about $50.

"I just thought that the seeds would grow and … they did grow," he said.

The court heard police also found potting mix in the boot of the car and three marijuana seeds in a clip seal bag on October 28.

Green, who has no criminal history, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

He told the court he had been travelling around Australia for about two and a half years and was currently working in the Bowen region picking mangoes.

"When are you going back to your mother country?" Mr Morton asked.

"Hopefully never … I kind of like your country your honour."

Mr Morton emphasised to Green his vehicle was flagged by police in connection with drugs.

"You understand that," Mr Morton asked, and Green replied he understood.

He repeated it had been a "stupid thing to do".

Green was fined $600 and a conviction was not recorded.