Tourists love sea-side

Jacob Wilson | 19th Feb 2017 12:00 PM
WHAT A LIFE: Stem 2 Stern representative Matthew Flint enjoys a delicious lunch with a view at Sorrento Restaurant.
WHAT A LIFE: Stem 2 Stern representative Matthew Flint enjoys a delicious lunch with a view at Sorrento Restaurant.

FOR anyone planning a birthday or pre-wedding function, Sorrento's doors are wide open.

Co-owner Petrit Istogu said the iconic sea-side restaurant was the perfect location to enjoy a relaxing social occasion or to celebrate a milestone.

"We always try to look after people in hospitality by providing better quality service and food and experience for customers,” he said.

Mr Istogu said plans were under way to give the upstairs area of the restaurant a facelift.

More details will be released pending approval.

On the back of outstanding tourism growth in the region, Mr Istogu noted diners from overseas were on the rise.

"Tourism is doing great with a lot of money spent targeting places in Europe which is advertising Queensland,” he said.

"This is good because we are seeing not just backpackers but also upper-class tourists come as well. Airlie beach is not just a destination to see Whitehaven and the islands, we like to see people who come back to the mainland after a nice time snorkelling to (enjoy) nice food and service so they come back with a smile on their face.”

Sorrento Restaurant and Bar is proud to offer its guests the highest quality range of freshly prepared pizza, pasta and other fine-dining options.

Customers also love the exciting cocktail and pizza and beer specials which offer fantastic value.

Anyone who loves to appreciate a pleasant dinner overlooking a beautiful sunset by the water will not be disappointed with the service Sorrento has to offer.

Topics:  dinner sorrento tourism

