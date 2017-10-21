Tourists love the friendly culture

EXPLORING: Emma Cameron and Debbie Pullen enjoy their time in the Whitsundays.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

Emma: Just got here (Saturday) and will only be here today.

What do you consider to be the best attraction of the Whitsundays?

Emma: We drove from Townsville and then we just went for a walk up and down the shops.

Debbie: We did the McHappy Day, and we like the look of the lagoon so we parked and stopped.

What are you plans while you are here?

Emma: Just to chill, and do some paddle boarding

What are your future plans while in Australia?

Emma: We are going down to Sydney. We started from Cairns and drove to Townsville and now we are in Airlie Beach. We will be in Australia for one month.

What are your tips for other travellers coming to North Queensland?

Debbie: Do it in a camper van

Emma: It's easier than you think, definitely with the driving compared to England, there is nowhere near as much traffic and the roads are really big and wide and there is loads of parking in all the towns. In England, you would never be able to park in the centre of town anywhere. There are loads of free camp sites and you can just live outdoors the whole time you are here. It is very nice.

Are there any cultural differences between the two countries?

Debbie: Everyone talks to you. I can walk through Cambridge all day and get home and no-one would say anything.

Emma: All the Australians talk to us and it's lovely.

What is the strangest thing you have noticed about Australia?

Emma: The crocodile warning signs are pretty scary and the stinger warning signs. Everything is just spread out.

Debbie: Wherever we go it feels like the town is empty.