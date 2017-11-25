Tourists rescue reporter's week

RELAXING: German backpackers Joline Nolting and Marie Fisher have kick-started their adventure in the Whitsundays.

RELAXING: German backpackers Joline Nolting and Marie Fisher have kick-started their adventure in the Whitsundays. Jacob Wilson

IF IT weren't for these two German backpackers, the Whitsunday Times would have fallen apart this week.

After chatting about their tour across Australia, they kindly handed the reporter's phone into their hostel reception after he stupidly left it behind.

Now that all recorded weekend interviews have been restored, it is appropriate to once again thank these two wonderful tourists who asked for no reward.

How long have you been in the Whitsundays for?

Marie: We just arrived here (on Sunday). We are here until Friday.

What have you enjoyed about the region so far?

Joline: We have done a bit of shopping, we have to wait before we can go to our rooms so we are just relaxing.

What are you looking forward to doing while in the Whitsundays?

Joline: We will make a Whitsundays tour from Tuesday to Thursday and on Sunday and Monday we are just relaxing.

How long have you been touring Australia?

Marie: We started in October and landed in Sydney and arrived in Brisbane and went to Noosa, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and now we are here in Airlie Beach.

What has been the highlight of your trip?

Joline: Fraser Island - but we are hoping the Whitsundays will be better. Our next highlight.

What are you future plans?

Joline: We are going to Magnetic island, then we are travelling to Uluru.

When are you returning to Germany?

Joline: I'm going back in February.

Marie: I'm going back in December, just before Christmas.

Have you noticed any cultural differences between the two countries?

Joline: Its the people, everybody is really nice in Australia and in Germany too,

Marie: In Germany it ismore hectic.

What advice would you have for other backpackers?

Marie: Just be spontaneous, you can't really plan everything.