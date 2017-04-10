Tourists set up camp at Coconut Grove

Shane Hosking and Ellyott Allan set up camp alongside other tourists in light of limited accommodation options.

SHANE Hosking would leave town on the spot if he was fined for camping in his motor home in Airlie Beach on Coconut Grove.

"I would just walk away," he said.

Due to Cyclone Debbie's impact, caravan parks across the region have been closed, leaving many backpackers and tourists in motor homes out of viable accommodation options.

But on Friday, Whitsunday Regional Council posted on Facebook that council officers would allow overnight parking in the area for the short term.

This was however shortly after reminding residents that it was illegal for them to set up camp in the Airlie Beach main street.

Mr Hosking arrived on Friday and said he was impressed with how fellow tourists camped in the area had behaved.

He said he appreciated the leeway council had given him and others in the area in light of a lack of accommodation.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said the issue would be discussed in a meeting tomorrow.