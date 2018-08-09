Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

A satellite photo of Mila Drive, the site of the proposed Telstra tower in Woodwark.

A satellite photo of Mila Drive, the site of the proposed Telstra tower in Woodwark. Google Maps

AFTER months of petitioning by local community members, Whitsunday Regional Council unanimously resolved to oppose the location of the proposed Telstra tower at Mila Drive in Woodwark last month.

Woodwark resident John Emmett said the decision reflected the power of the people and local residents were very happy with the outcome.

"We are grateful the council listened to us,” he said.

Forty-three of the affected 45 residents of the Mila Dr, Pringle Rd and Sam Hill Dr area signed a mandate outlining the reasons residents were opposed to the development and submitted it to the council.

"There were three main reasons. The primary reason was the health issues brought on by the radiation of the closeness of our homes to the tower, the visual eyesore aspect of it (and) it was going to be too high and we felt it would devalue our properties,” Mr Emmett said.

"In the application, Telstra had three sites. One was to put a transmitter on Ergon's tower, but they would have to pay rent to Ergon.

"The second was in another area which they said they had little or no access, and the third was behind our houses.

"Having their own tower, they can charge rent to Optus and TPG.”

A council representative said the distance of the tower to the closest dwelling did not comply with AO1.1 of the Telecommunications Facility Code.

They also said the visual impact of the tower would be unduly obtrusive and negatively impact on the scenic amenity of the locality and cited the overwhelming community opposition to the development.

Council said they will encourage Telstra to place the Telecommunications facility in a known a Black Spot area within the Whitsunday region.

However said they do not have one specific spot in mind as yet, instead "looking regionally for a priority position.”