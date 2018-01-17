Town spirit still high

TOP AWARD: MP George Christensen with Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds 2017 citizen of the year Colin Crossley and mayor Andrew Willcox.

TOP AWARD: MP George Christensen with Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds 2017 citizen of the year Colin Crossley and mayor Andrew Willcox. Peter Carruthers

IN THE lead-in the Australia Day celebrations Whitsunday Regional Council acting Mayor Cr John Collins said it was great to see such a strong response from across the region as the community continues their recovery after a tough 2017.

"The 'community event of the year' section was highly competitive with the nominations highlighting the many wonderful events that people have organised post-Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"The Whitsunday region is proud of its community spirit and it is great that so many people are achieving great things by volunteering, excelling in sport and or culture initiatives.”

Cr Collins said the Australia Day awards covered nine categories including Citizen of the Year, Senior and Junior Sporting Awards and the Community Event of the Year.

Recipients are usually an outstanding community member who has dedicated many hours of unpaid work for the benefit of the Whitsunday community.

The Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day awards is a chance to recognise the outstanding achievements of regular people who have gone above and beyond to make the Whitsundays a better place to live.

People can be nominated by anyone in the community for their efforts and the Whitsunday community is encouraged to nominate people in years to come as the process isn't a difficult one.