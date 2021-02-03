Townhouses part of major development plan in Airlie’s heart

A development application has been submitted to the Whitsunday Regional Council for seven townhouses in the heart of Airlie Beach, which are proposed to be incorporated into a larger masterplanned development. Photo: Supplied

A vision to incorporate seven townhouses into a proposed masterplanned development in the heart of Airlie Beach has been presented to the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Access Town Planning Consultants, acting on behalf of Meridien Airlie Beach Pty Ltd and Meridien AB Pty Ltd, has submitted a development application for the townhouses to the council.

The townhouses would be in the same vicinity as a proposed hotel and retail precinct, which was part of a development application submitted to the council late last year.

Access Town Planning Consultants has applied to subdivide a block of land opposite the Airlie Beach foreshore playground into seven lots for the set of townhouses and a balance lot.

The application notes a separate material change of use application is also before the council for the structures.

“The seven proposed lots will vary in area from 162sq m to 281sq m with the minimum frontage being 7.1m,” the proposal states.

“The proposed subdivision and townhouse development will ultimately form part of a mixed-use precinct featuring a variety of land uses, including residential and tourist accommodation, a hotel, functions/conference facilities, speciality shopping and a variety of restaurant/cafe and related entertainment activities.”

In the proposal, it states the subdivision would match up with an existing approved reconfiguration of the site.

This involves dividing the site into 10 development lots, transport linkages, roads and an easement.

“A separate process is under way to establish new road reserve areas within adjoining parts of Lot 187 to ensure a safe and efficient road network and to facilitate the provision of the proposed new road reserves associated with the proposed development,” the application states.

The applicant notes public notification will be required because the proposed lots are smaller than the minimum lot size of 800sq m.

This development application is the latest in a string of proposals made to the council for the Port of Airlie precinct.

They include applications for hotel developments and a multistorey car park.