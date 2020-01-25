Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The blaze started in the kitchen and quickly engulfed the entire house. Photo: Patrick Woods
The blaze started in the kitchen and quickly engulfed the entire house. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

Town’s generosity for family who lost everything in fire

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Nambour community has rallied behind a family who lost their home in a devastating house fire earlier this week.

Jason Truss and his 15-year-old daughter watched their newly-renovated home go up in flames on Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire quickly spread through the historic home.

Mr Truss was cooking onion rings for his daughter and a momentary lapse in concentration was all it took for a raging fire to engulf his kitchen.

A fundraiser has been created for the family, who lost everything in the fire. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fundraiser has been created for the family, who lost everything in the fire. Photo: Patrick Woods

>> FATHER AND DAUGHTER'S 'SHOCK' AS HOUSE DESTROYED BY FIRE

He and his daughter escaped the blaze but their two cats tragically died.

A GoFundMe has now been set up for the family as they piece their lives back together.

So far, just over $600 has been raised.

"Please donate any amount as small as it may be for the little things that insurance can't get onto straight away such as glasses, wallet, phone, etc," the fundraiser reads.

The family’s two pet cats tragically died in the blaze. Photo: Patrick Woods
The family’s two pet cats tragically died in the blaze. Photo: Patrick Woods

Mr Truss, his wife and two daughters have been met with a wave of support from their local community, with many reaching out to offer a helping hand.

"Your town is here for you. Please reach out to us when you are ready," one person wrote on social media.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

gofundme house fire jason truss nambour
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New marina to be ‘one-stop-shop’ for boaties

        premium_icon New marina to be ‘one-stop-shop’ for boaties

        News The $252m Shute Harbour Marina Resort will be a ‘one-stop-shop’ for people cruising around the Whitsundays, according to proponents.

        Airlie’s festival up there with best in state

        premium_icon Airlie’s festival up there with best in state

        News The Airlie Beach Festival of Music is competing with some of the biggest events in...

        Bowen’s newest doctor eager to help the community

        premium_icon Bowen’s newest doctor eager to help the community

        News A new doctor is just what Bowen ordered, and he has jumped head first in to his new...

        New housing development has nature at its heart

        premium_icon New housing development has nature at its heart

        News A new housing development has been a labour of love for the owners, who want to...