Townships turning on the lights

1st Dec 2016 10:30 AM
LIT UP: The region will be brightened with Christmas lights as of next week.
LIT UP: The region will be brightened with Christmas lights as of next week.

YOU don't have to travel to London to see the Christmas lights this year - Whitsunday Regional Council is going to switch them on in the townships of Bowen, Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

Christmas trees in each of these locations will be officially lit up over the next week.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said Christmas was a special time of year and each community deserved new town decorations "to add to the festive feeling".

The official turning on of the lights will be:

Proserpine - 7pm, Saturday December 3, Pioneer Park

Airlie Beach - 7pm, Wednesday December 7, corner of Main Street and the Airlie Esplanade.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach bowen christmas lights proserpine

