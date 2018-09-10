Queensland bloke’s big win leaves him shaken
A TOWNSVILLE man was left with the shakes after a huge scratchie win.
The man, who does not want to be named, won $5000 a week for five years on a $15 Live the Life Platinum Instant Scratch-Its ticket.
The winning ticket was purchased from News on the Avenues, 85 Burnda St, Kirwan.
The happy man admitted it took him a while to believe he had won the enviable top prize.
"I bought it using the winnings from another Instant Scratch-Its ticket," he said.
"I went back into the outlet straight away and said to the lady there 'can you please check this for me and tell me it's real? I just can't believe this!'
"I had to look at the ticket twice and pinch myself! I just couldn't believe what was happening.
"I was very shocked at first - I had the shakes. I didn't sleep last night - my mind was just ticking like crazy.
"I am one happy man."
The Townsville man revealed his plans for his instant win, a new house and plenty of fishing.
"After winning I called my boss straight away and said that I had won some money and I wouldn't be in tomorrow," he laughed.
"I told him I was going to step back a bit and do some casual work instead. He was supportive though and happy for me."
The Townsville man said he wanted buy a big boat and spend his days fishing and crabbing.
"It'll be a big, fancy airconditioned boat, that way I can spend all my days by the water," he said.
"I also want to buy myself a house - one that I will live in for the rest of my life and then I will just take it easy for a while.
"Once I buy a house I will definitely have a house warming party to celebrate my win and the house."
