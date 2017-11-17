Townsville company weighs in on Whitsunday Magic debate

Above water very little remains of the wreck of the Whitsunday Magic.

THE CEO of a leading marine salvage company has spoken out about speculation on the removal of the Whitsunday Magic and the Tateyama Maru.

CEO of Pacific Marine Group, Kevin Chard, told the Whitsunday Times, the cost of the removal of both wrecks to the Queensland taxpayer had been grossly over stated by rival salvage operators.

"Three million dollars and $8 million are way off the mark. They are ridiculous numbers thrown out there,” he said.

The comment was made in the wake of estimates by local salvage operator, David Edge who said Pacific Marine Group's tendered the removal price at $8 million.

Gladstone based company Mipec has previously stated in its pitch to Maritime Safety Queensland the price of $3 million.

Mr Chard would not comment on how much the wreck removal was worth.

"They are commercial in confidence, as far as putting our prices in the public domain we would be showing our hand,” he said.

"Fodico (Marine Group) and Mipec (Marine Services) said $3 million and they were unsuccessful because they are too high, it was an uncompetitive bid. Our costs are a lot less than that and that is a factor when we go in for the tender.”

Pacific Marine Group was founded in Bowen and owns the shipyard in Mackay, Mr Chard said he felt the company was a part of the Whitsundays and objected to the idea it was taking work away from locals.

"We did Abell Point Marina, we are part of the region and to be portrayed as the big bad guys from out of town is not the truth,” he said.

"We like to think we are accepted as part of the scenery in the Whitsundays and fill a particular slice of the market.”

On the removal of the Whitsundays' most famous wreck he said the team had encountered some nasty weather conditions but come Sunday or Monday the Whitsunday Magic would be completely gone.

Mr Chard said there had been a lot of mud that had collected in the hull of the wreck which had hampered the on-site breaking up of the vessel.

"It's messy, as we have to get in there and remove internal wall linings and we have to put our crew into the hull and move things out by hand. There was a lot of mud built up in the vessel which has make it hard to cut and remove,” he said.