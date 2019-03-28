Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
News

Jail in lockdown, staff walk off job after incident

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Mar 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE jail is in lockdown and prison officers have walked off the job after a colleague was pricked by a syringe today.

The Courier-Mail has been told the officer was assaulted by a prisoner, possibly in an exercise yard.

Together Union industrial service director Michael Thomas said it followed an assault of two officers yesterday who received facial injuries and bruising after finding drug paraphernalia and a makeshift weapon in a cell.

"Townsville members are outside the centre as we speak," he said.

"The prison is in lockdown.

"There is significant concern about their safety and steps are being considered across the state."

Prison officers have called for further safety measures including more staff at the state's overcrowded jails.

Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville Correctional Centre is in lockdown after an officer was pricked with a syringe. File picture: Evan Morgan

They say the number of assaults is increasing because of the increasing population and prisoners being forced to "double up" or share a cell.

Comment has been sought from Queensland Corrective Services.

More Stories

editors picks queensland crime queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Proserpine has a wetter March than usual

    premium_icon Proserpine has a wetter March than usual

    Weather March was wetter and hotter than usual for Proserpine this year.

    • 28th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    How to be a rock star: Mum's wise words of advice pay off

    premium_icon How to be a rock star: Mum's wise words of advice pay off

    News As a boy, Mrs McCormack's son Michael loved music.

    Museum flag bases stolen

    Museum flag bases stolen

    Crime Theft of flagpole bases.

    Step out in style at 000 ball

    premium_icon Step out in style at 000 ball

    Entertainment Whitsunday 000 Charity Ball on again.