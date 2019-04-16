Woman strangles wheelchair-bound elderly neighbour

A WOMAN who strangled her 73-year-old, wheelchair bound neighbour with an extension cord says she can't remember much of the incident because she was "very fried".

Sarah Shona Barbara King spent a year and a day behind bars after her attack on a defenceless woman before she was sentenced in Townsville Magistrate Court on Thursday.

King pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

She had been high on methamphetamine and drinking at her Aitkenvale home on April 10, 2018.

When King ran out of her own booze she asked her victim's husband for beer.

He complied the first three times but when she asked for a fourth beer he declined.

"Out of the blue you produced an electrical cord and placed it around the neck of the old lady," Magistrate Peter Smid said.

"You strangled her to the point that (a witness) thought that she had been killed.

"She came to lie on the floor and blood was visible on the ground.

"Fortunately you did not kill the woman but she was injured seriously."

Mr Smid labelled the assault a serious attack on a blameless and helpless victim.

The court heard the 73-year-old woman had been confined to a wheelchair for the past eight years as a consequence of her cerebral palsy condition.

Defence lawyer Peter Bevan said his client described her victim as "nice" and said she had "never had a problem with her".

Mr Bevan said King had been in a relationship with a drug addict and had fallen into using ice as a consequence.

"She was very, very fried at the time to use her own words," Mr Bevan said.

"She says that she shouldn't have done this at all … she was badly affected by ice and other drugs.

"She has learned that there is a different way of living since she's been in custody."

King also pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear, trespass and possessing a knife in a public place in relation to an incident several weeks before the attack on her neighbour.

On that occasion she threatened to stab a man in a public place.

Mr Smid sentenced King to a head sentence of two and a half years' jail.

Taking into account her year already served she was issued immediate release on parole.