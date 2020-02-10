Menu
25 acts will be at this year’s Townsville Groovin the Moo.
Queensland's Groovin the Moo line-up revealed

10th Feb 2020 5:11 PM
Australia's biggest regional touring festival has herded some world-class talent to play in Townsville this year.

Groovin the Moo punters can expect to hear rave classic Sandstorm by Finnish act Darude, bop along to English rockers Supergrass and get sweaty in the mosh pit listening to WAAX.

The majority of acts are Australian, and includes pop sensation Tones and I, The Veronicas, Gang of Youths and The Cat Empire.

Townsville Groovin the Moo line-up

AJ TRACEY (UK)

BHAD BHABIE (USA)

BLANCO BROWN (USA)

THE CAT EMPIRE

CHANNEL TRES (USA)

CLAIRO (USA)

DARUDE (FIN)

DOPE LEMON

E^ST

GANG OF YOUTHS

HAYDEN JAMES

KELIS (USA)

KIRA PURU

MALLRAT

MANU CROOKS

MAXO KREAM (USA)

RUBY FIELDS

SAN CISCO

SLOWLY SLOWLY

SUGARHILL GANG (USA)

SUPERGRASS (UK)

TONES AND I

THE VERONICAS

WAAX

YBN CORDAE (USA)

Groovin the Moo will be held at the Murray Sports Complex on May 3, which is just 83 days away.

To get your tickets, visit www.moshtix.com.au.

