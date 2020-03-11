Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Townsville on flood watch as cyclone chances firm up

by TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN
9th Mar 2020 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An initial flood watch for North Queensland has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology as the chance of Cyclone Gretel forming is heightened to 'moderate'.

The Bureau advises that widespread heavy rainfall is possible from Wednesday, associated with the likely development of a tropical low / cyclone in the Coral Sea and a separate area of heavy rainfall moving up the east coast.

"Rainfall totals over northern parts of the Flood Watch area are very dependent on the location, development and movement of the tropical system. At this stage, it is likely that the system will move southeastwards away from the Queensland coast which would lead to an easing of rainfall from Friday," the bureau's warning reads.

 

 

The bureau said catchments within the Flood Watch area are relatively wet from rainfall over recent weeks and will therefore be more responsive to heavy rainfall, with riverine flooding possible from Wednesday.

Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area, particularly in the areas of heaviest rainfall.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

  • Jardine River
  • Ducie, Jackson and Skardon Rivers
  • Wenlock River
  • Embley and Mission Rivers
  • Watson River
  • Archer and Coen Rivers
  • Holroyd and Kendall Rivers
  • Coleman and Edward Rivers
  • Mitchell River
  • Staaten River
  • Jacky Jacky Creek
  • Olive and Pascoe Rivers
  • Lockhart River
  • Stewart River
  • Normanby River
  • Jeannie River
  • Endeavour River
  • Daintree River
  • Mossman River
  • Barron River
  • Mulgrave and Russell Rivers
  • Johnstone River
  • Tully River
  • Murray River
  • Herbert River
  • Black River
  • Ross and Bohle Rivers
  • Haughton River
  • Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam
  • Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam
  • Don and Proserpine Rivers
  • Pioneer River

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen graduates achieve excellent results

        premium_icon Bowen graduates achieve excellent results

        News Graduates from Bowen State High have started 2020 strong after excellent results.

        'Drunk and high' man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

        premium_icon 'Drunk and high' man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

        Crime The 27 year old had no idea the level of damage his actions would cause as he left...

        CRIME: Man suffers fractured eye socket in alleged assault

        premium_icon CRIME: Man suffers fractured eye socket in alleged assault

        News A wrap-up of what’s been going on with Whitsunday Police this week including one...

        Severe weather warning for Whitsundays

        Severe weather warning for Whitsundays

        News The rain is set to continue until Friday, according to the Bureau of...