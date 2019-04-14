Menu
A car slammed into two homes on Sumner Road in Brisbane's south overnight.
Crime

Car slams into homes during drunken drag race

by Patrick Billings
14th Apr 2019 12:34 PM
A LATE night drunken drag race has ended badly with a car smashing into two homes in Brisbane's south.

About 11pm last night the driver of a Toyota started racing against a Mercedes at the intersection of Dandedong Road and Sumner Road, Sumner.

Soon after, he lost control and smashed into two properties.

Police allege the Toyota's 27-year-old driver crashed into the back and side fences of two Brumby Circuit, Sumner homes.

The driver and his two passengers were not injured.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving and drink driving.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information in relation to the Mercedes to contact police.

The 27-year-old Sumner man is due in the Richlands Magistrates Court on April 30.

