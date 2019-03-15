Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students.
Roma Police have seized Gelblasters used in an attack on teachers and students. Contributed
Crime

Toys seized after drive-by shooting

Ellen Ransley
by
15th Mar 2019 11:04 AM | Updated: 1:51 PM

A TEACHER and nine students were victims of a drive-by gelblaster shooting this week, prompting calls from police to use the toys carefully.

The incident occurred about 9.50am on Wednesday outside the Roma State College Senior Campus' Jubilee Hall.

The toy, which is legal in Queensland and available for purchase, has a similar appearance to an assault rifle.

Roma's Acting Officer in Charge Steve Ockey said the passenger fired the gel pellets while the driver was operating the vehicle down Cottell Street, as they passed the hall.

He said it was lucky nobody has been injured.

"The presence of these items in a public place could be classified as an offence," he said.

"These are toys which the community should remember to utilise in a safe, private place, not in a public environment where they have the potential to inspire fear and cause safety concerns."

Police are investigating the matter, and are likely to press charges.

drive-by shooting editors picks gel blaster qps

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Rescue helicopter locates vessel with crew

    UPDATE: Rescue helicopter locates vessel with crew

    News This is the third search and rescue mission in 24 hours for RACQ CQ Rescue.

    Is MP gearing for a party switch?

    premium_icon Is MP gearing for a party switch?

    Politics Independent support for Katter candidate.

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:30 PM
    HEAR THEM: Whitsunday students join nationwide strikes

    premium_icon HEAR THEM: Whitsunday students join nationwide strikes

    Environment This was the first strike of the day.

    • 15th Mar 2019 1:10 PM
    Cracking weather for fishing

    Cracking weather for fishing

    Fishing This week's fishing report.