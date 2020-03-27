Toyworld sales spike as isolation boredom hits

SELLING more trampolines in three days than they usually do in three months, Bowen Toyworld has seen a surprising jump in sales as social distancing means kids children and adults look for new ways to stay entertained.

Owner Sue Mawhirt believed there were a combination of reasons why they’d seen an increase in sales this week.

Mrs Mawhirt said many parents were looking for educational and outdoor games to keep children away from screens and using their brains, especially after the government announcement that many students would be home from school next week.

“A lot of people, not just kids, are looking to keep busy, especially now schools have decided to break early,” she said.

“People are buying outdoor things to keep kids away from screens, and busy.”

Mrs Mawhirt said there had also been people pre-empting further lockdowns and business closures and buying in advance for birthdays, which would fall in the coming weeks.

“We don’t know if we’ll be in lockdown, or if we’ll be open and people don’t want to rely on online buying in case it doesn’t come,” she said.

Mrs Mawhirt said the purchases hadn’t been restricted to kids’ toys, as many adults had been looking for things to keep their minds active during isolation resulting in an increase in puzzle and board games sales.

“Genius Square is also really popular, a lot of people are really enjoying it and it’s really good for elderly people as well to keep their brain working and thinking spatially,” she said.

“We actually have a lot of games for adults, Sequence Board Game is probably our biggest selling board game for adults, and kids.”

At a time when the future is still uncertain, Mrs Mawhirt said they appreciated the support and they would continue operating, moving online, if they are forced to shut up shop.

“We appreciate people making the effort to shop locally rather than order online,” she said.

“We also have our website, so we are hoping that if we do have to shut we may still be able to do deliveries, so people can order on the website or phone us up.”