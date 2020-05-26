Track to reopen despite ‘11 break-ins in four months’

THE reopening of Collinsville's Echo Park motocross track is tinged with disappointment, after numerous break-ins led to several delays.

Echo Park Speedway manager Sharon Saxby said the track was initially closed because of break-ins and damage, and although there was obvious excitement to reopen it this weekend, a further break-in during the week had left her disappointed.

In the space of just four months, Echo Park has been the site of 11 break-ins.

"We shut it because we kept getting broken into," Mrs Saxby said.

"Previously they had smashed through the two gates, stole rolls of wire, hot water systems and smashed my son's car which was parked there."

Echo Park Speedway has been the scene of repeated break-ins, leaving a trail of damage.

Mrs Saxby said members had attended the track on Sunday to prepare for opening this weekend, when they saw they had been broken into again.

"We came out to do some maintenance at the Echo Park motocross track and again fences had been cut down and the signs had been damaged," she said.

"We just want everyone to know if we keep getting broken into, we will close it completely until stage two is complete which won't be until the end of 2022."

Despite the setbacks, the motocross section of the track is still set to open this weekend from 10am-4pm on Saturday, and 8am-3pm on Sunday.

Damage to the gates.

Mrs Saxby said the opening of the park would be in four stages: stage one a speedway track, stage two a motocross track, stage three an Australian Independent Dirt Kart Association track and stage four an off-road buggy track.

"Stage one is the reopening of the speedway track, which will hopefully be done at the end of this year now," Mrs Saxby said.

"We were hoping to have stage one finished already but we kept getting broken into."

Mrs Saxby said security cameras had been installed to catch thieves in the act.

"When we first shut it down, they got forensics out here, but because it was on a gate it was hard to get fingerprints," she said.

A self-confessed "safety freak", Mrs Saxby said there would be measures in place to ensure social distancing this weekend, but also strict safety measures to keep everyone safe.

"All kids have to be accompanied by an adult, and just reiterating that people need to use commonsense," she said.

"There'll be kids of all ages, so no speeding past and there are no cars at all on the track."